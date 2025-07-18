Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.