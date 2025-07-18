Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.