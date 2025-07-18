The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

