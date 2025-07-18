Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toro by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

