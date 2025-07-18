TSA Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

