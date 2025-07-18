UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UiPath by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,505,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,191,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,148,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,045,797.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,744 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

