United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,443 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.22 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

