United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

