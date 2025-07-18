Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAL opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

