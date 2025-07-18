Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.76. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.