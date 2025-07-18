Wealth Effects LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

