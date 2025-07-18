Wedbush Has Bullish Outlook for APLS FY2025 Earnings

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $2,775,418.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. This represents a 28.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 133,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,112.10. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,365 shares of company stock worth $2,907,439. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

