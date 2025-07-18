Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

