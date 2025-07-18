Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 50.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $257.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

