WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

