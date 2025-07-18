Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,375,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $49,476,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

WYNN stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

