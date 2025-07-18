Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

