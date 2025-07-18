Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.