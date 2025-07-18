Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.