Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cognex by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Cognex Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $33.81 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.