Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 216.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $548,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $425,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 249,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,864.22. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,139 shares of company stock valued at $82,013,680 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.