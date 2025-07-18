Xponance Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.71 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

