Xponance Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in APA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

