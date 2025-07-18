Xponance Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

