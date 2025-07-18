Xponance Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.3% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 60,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $156.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

