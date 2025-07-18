Xponance Inc. Has $668,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

