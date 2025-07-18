Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $230.02 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

