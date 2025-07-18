Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

