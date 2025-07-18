Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.37. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.