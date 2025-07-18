Xponance Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 265,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,375. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,043. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE DLB opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

