Xponance Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 339,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 207,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 289,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $16.21 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

Several research firms have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

