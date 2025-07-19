ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACIW. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

