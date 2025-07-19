Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

