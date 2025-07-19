AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $129.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 0.6%

ACM stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. AECOM has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AECOM by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 131,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.