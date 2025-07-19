AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AGCO by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

