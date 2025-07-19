Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,635 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 376.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

