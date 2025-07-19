Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,320 Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $16,753,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $8,748,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $7,441,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 over the last three months.

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

