Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $9,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Doximity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,400,970 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

