Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

