Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 257.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of POWI stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.