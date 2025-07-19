Allworth Financial LP Buys 286 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,601,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,173,000 after buying an additional 116,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,828,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

