Allworth Financial LP Has $45,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 904.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $774,133.68. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

