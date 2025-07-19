Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 260.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $246.31 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

