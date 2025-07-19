Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 167.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

