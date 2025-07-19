Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.