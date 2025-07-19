Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $166,449,928.90 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

