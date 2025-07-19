Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.2% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.