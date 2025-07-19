Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Flavin Financial Services Inc.

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

