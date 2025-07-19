Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

