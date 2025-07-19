Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,250,000 after acquiring an additional 926,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

